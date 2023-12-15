Nikki Sixx Teases Plans for New Mötley Crüe Music, Animation Project

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he and the band have some exciting plans brewing for 2024. In a recent post on his social media pages, the 65-year-old rocker announced, “NEW MÖTLEY CRÜE MUSIC COMING IN 2024; NIKKI SIXX TEAMS UP WITH THE LION KING DIRECTOR ON NEW MUSIC-THEMED ANIMATION PROJECT.”

The post also includes a note that reads, “Really looking forward to all the new creativity coming in 2024.”

Back in May, Sixx reported in a social media post that some new songs that Mötley Crüe had recorded were “100% officially done and ready for mix.” We can only assume that these tracks will see the light of day sometime next year. The songs would be the first new material from the band since founding guitarist Mick Mars was replaced by John 5 in 2022.

As for the animation project, few details have been announced. However, People reported that Sixx will collaborate with The Lion King co-director Rob Minkoff on the production, confirming what the rocker teased in his recent post.

Mötley Crüe’s Tour Plans

Mötley Crüe will be winding down 2023 with a New Year’s Eve concert at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. According to Motley.com, the band also has six confirmed shows lined up for 2024.

The performances are scheduled May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; May 9 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida; June 21 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; July 11 in Calgary, Canada; and July 13 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Sixx at the Jackson Hole Film Fest

Sixx, who celebrated his 65th birthday this past Monday (December 11), spent the previous weekend at the inaugural Jackson Hole International Film Festival, People reports. The rocker currently resides in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his third wife, Courtney, and their 4-year-old daughter, Ruby. Sixx and his wife serve as board members of the new festival.

“We love the idea of bringing arts and culture to Jackson,” Sixx told People. “We’ve been talking about this for the last year and a half or so, it’s been in motion. There’s a lot of really fantastic people involved.”

“It’s the first of many years. A great kickoff,” he added about the inaugural event.