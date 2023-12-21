Mötley Crüe Cancels New Year’s Eve Concert Because of “Issues Beyond Our Control”

Mötley Crüe fans with plans to see the band’s New Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs, California, will have to find another way to kickstart 2024. The glam-metal veterans have announced that the concert has been canceled due to unspecified issues.

“It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled,” reads a message on the band’s social media accounts. “The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

How to Get a Refund

The event was slated to be held at Acrisure Arena, and a post on the venue’s website informs ticket holders how they can obtain a refund.

“The good news is that no action is required to obtain a refund,” the message reads. “It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”

Band Has New Music Coming

Meanwhile, there’s more good news if you’re Mötley Crüe. Drummer Tommy Lee confirmed in a recent interview with the Desert Sun newspaper that the band is planning to release three new “three “insane tracks” in 2024 that were recorded earlier this year.

One of the new tunes is an original song called “Dogs of War,” which Lee said features “incredible” guitar from new band member John 5. He also revealed that a music video is being shot for the tune.

Mötley Crüe’s 2024 Concert Plans

In addition, Mötley Crüe currently has six confirmed concerts on the books for 2024.

The shows are scheduled for May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; May 9 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida; June 21 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; July 11 in Calgary, Canada; and July 13 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada.

Tickets for the band’s upcoming shows can be purchased at various outlets, including StubHub.

Nikki Sixx’s Holiday Message

In other news, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has posted a holiday greeting for fans at his own Instagram page. The message reads “MERRY SIXXMAS 2023,” and features a black-and-white photo of Sixx; his wife, Courtney; and their daughter, Ruby, wearing reindeer costumes. In the pic, Courtney is holding up Ruby by grabbing her around her waist as Sixx is holding up the child’s legs and sticking his tongue out.

