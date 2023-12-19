Tommy Lee Says Mötley Crüe Are Preparing to Release “Three Insane Tracks,” Teases Album

Last week, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx posted a note on his Instagram promising that new music was coming from the band in 2024, and now drummer Tommy Lee has shared some details about what fans can expect from the glam-metal veterans. Lee told California newspaper the Desert Sun that the Crüe recorded “three insane tracks” recently that will be released soon.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wait until you hear it, it’s insane,” Lee said about the new material. “It’s not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit. We’re always writing and doing stuff, so that’s always a possibility down the road.”

[Buy Mötley Crüe Concert Tickets]

The 61-year-old drummer revealed that one of the new songs is called “Dogs of War.”

“We’re just finishing up the video for it,” Lee reported. “For those jonesing for some new Crüe, people are going to bug out. [New Crüe guitarist] John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick.”

Meanwhile, Blabbermouth.net reports that another track recorded by the band at the same sessions was a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “(You’ve Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party).” The website also noted that the tracks were produced by veteran producer Bob Rock. Mötley Crüe gave their cover “Fight for Your Right” its live debut at a surprise London club show on June 30.

New Year’s Eve Concert

Lee was being interviewed by the Desert Sun to promote Mötley Crüe’s New Year’s Eve concert at Acrisure Arena near Palm Springs, California.

The rocker told the newspaper that the show, which has been dubbed Crüe Year’s Eve, will be “f–king insane.”

[RELATED: Nikki Sixx Teases Plans for New Mötley Crüe Music, Animation Project]

“If I were to tell you details, I’d have to kill you,” he quipped. “But it’s going to be one to remember, let’s just put it that way. The people, the place, the day—it’s going to leave a dent.”

Lee said the band hadn’t initially planned to perform a New Year’s show this year, but he loves the idea of playing the special gig in the Palm Springs area.

“[W]hat a cool place to ring in the new year, right?” he declared. “I just love it out there, man. It’s so chill. You can literally drive two hours from where I live in Los Angeles and go to just unplug there. It’s such a great place for that.”

As for what tune Mötley Crüe might play to welcome in 2024, Lee said, “I assume we’re going to crack that door open with ‘Kickstart My Heart.’ If that isn’t a yearly anthem, I don’t know what is. That sets the pace.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2024 Tour Plans

Besides the New Year’s Eve concert, Mötley Crüe has six confirmed shows lined up for 2024.

The performances are scheduled for May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; May 9 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida; June 21 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; July 11 in Calgary, Canada; and July 13 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in

Ottawa, Canada.

You can purchase tickets for the band’s upcoming shows at various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.