When saxophonist Michael Squillace found out his older sister Jaclyn was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 26, and five months pregnant, he did what he loves to do. He picked up the phone, contacted his friends and organized a benefit concert. The Jammin’ For Jaclyn event debuted in 2014 and is now in its 7th year. This year’s show takes place tomorrow June 13 on Facebook Live 7-10:30. A strong lineup of some of the Jersey Shore’s finest young artists will perform.

Michael Squillace (Photo: Evolution Images)

Sadly, Jaclyn lost her battle in 2018 after a hard fight, which gives the musician even more determination to ensure her memory never fades, even in the middle of a pandemic.

This year’s concert, originally scheduled as a full-day in-person event in Sayreville, NJ, will raise money for two beneficiaries- the families of Sienna Smith and the Chris Szatkowski, both stricken by cancer. 100% of all proceeds go to the two beneficiaries and there is an online 50/50 drawing at the conclusion of the event.

We’ve spotlighted a song from each of this year’s featured Artists:

John Walsh 7:00-7:20 (Facebook video link)

The Foes Of Fern 7:20-7:40

Levy Okun 7:40-8:00

Sof 8:00-8:25

Natalie Farrell 8:25-8:45

Sahara Moon 8:45-9:10

Jake Tavill 9:15-9:40

Nick Ryan 9:40-10:05

Taylor Tote 10:05-10:40

50/50 Drawing