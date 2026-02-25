No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Country Songs From 1966 Will Never Be Forgotten

There are good country songs, and then there are ones that are truly timeless. These three country songs all came out in 1966, but are so good, they will likely never be forgotten.

“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” by Loretta Lynn

The title track of Loretta Lynn’s ninth studio album, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” is written by Lynn and her sister, Peggy Sue Wells. The song is inspired by Lynn’s real-life husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn.

The feisty song says, “No, don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind / Just stay out there on the town and see what you can find / ‘Cause if you want that kind of love, well, you don’t need none of mine / So don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind.”

“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” is Lynn’s first No. 1 single.

“Somebody Like Me” by Eddy Arnold

Eddy Arnold had a four-week No. 1 hit with “Somebody Like Me”. The title track of a record also out in 1966, “Somebody Like Me” is one of only two songs Arnold didn’t write for the project. The other one is “The Tip Of My Fingers”. That song, written by Bill Anderson, is the single that came out right before “Somebody Like Me”, peaking inside the Top 5.

“Somebody Like Me” says, “She wants to be held tight now each and every night now / You’d better treat her right now I’m telling you why / Because if you break her heart somebody’s gonna come along / And he’ll steal her away from you somebody like me.”

“Almost Persuaded” by David Houston

David Houston had a nine-week chart-topping single with “Almost Persuaded”. The title track of Houston’s third album, the song is written by Billy Sherrill and Glenn Sutton. It is Houston’s first No. 1 hit.

“Almost Persuaded” says, “And I was almost persuaded to strip myself of my pride / Almost persuaded to push my conscience aside / Then we danced, and she whispered, ‘I need you / Take me away from here and be my man’ / Then I looked into her eyes and I saw it / The reflection of my wedding band / And I was almost persuaded to let strange lips lead me on / Almost persuaded but your sweet love made me stop and go home.”

According to Classic Country Music Stories, “Almost Persuaded” is the B-side of “We Got Love”. “We Got Love” was intended to be released as a single instead.

