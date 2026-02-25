After 25 Years Together, Keith Urban Moves to New Management Following Major Career Shakeup

With his career dating back to the late 1980s, Keith Urban found stability when signing with Borman Entertainment. Thrilled over the agreement when first inking the deal, the country singer spent the last 25 years with the agency. But that all changed recently. And now, it seems that Urban has taken his career in a different direction when he joined Crush Music. The sudden move had nothing to do with his former agency’s performance, as manager Gary Borman announced his retirement.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having spent the majority of his life in the entertainment business, Borman decided to enjoy a simpler life in his old age. Working with his manager for the past 25 years, Urban said, “I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family for the most incredible and successful time together. It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long.”

Grateful for the time they shared and the memories they made, Urban concluded, “I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us.”

[RELATED: Keith Urban Honors Manager Gary Borman’s Emotional Retirement]

Gary Borman Considers Himself A “Fan” Of Keith Urban

As for Borman, he considered Urban nothing short of a brother. But at his heart, he promised he would always be a fan. “The place that I have in my heart will remain warm and my mind filled with wonderful memories. I have been and will remain a fan.”

Expanding its roster, Crush adds Urban to a list of stars including Sia, Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and more. The co-founder, Jonathan Daniel, told Billboard, “It’ll be a full coast-to-coast plus Nashville effort on Keith. He’s a guitar hero!”

Moving his career forward, Urban wasn’t the only one without a manager. Thanks to Borman’s retirement, James Taylor, The Bee Gees, and Faith Hill find themselves in the same situation as Urban.

By landing at Crush, Urban is already positioning himself for whatever comes next in his career. And if history is any indication, this latest move is less about starting over and more about the next big run.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)