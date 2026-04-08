No Matter What I’m Going Through These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1994 Always Make Me Smile

The 1990s had quite the mix of music, from hair bands to alternative sounds and more. While the variety in the 90s is vast, these three rock songs from 1994 are happy enough to make almost anyone smile.

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“Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Elton John

Elton John wrote “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” with Tim Rice. The song is part of the soundtrack for The Lion King, with John and Rice writing all of the songs for the film.

An eight-week No. 1 hit for John, the sweet song says, “Can you feel the love tonight? / It is where we are, it’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer / That we’ve got this far / And can you feel the love tonight?, how it’s laid to rest? / Oh, it’s enough to make kings and vagabonds / Believe the very best.”

Not only did John write “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”, but he saved it. After seeing a preview of the film, one that did not include “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”, the singer convinced Disney to find a place for the song. It later won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“Shine” by Collective Soul

“Shine” is Collective Soul’s first single, and their first No. 1 hit. Written by lead singer Ed Roland, “Shine” appears on their freshman Hints Allegations And Things Left Unsaid record.

A positive and inspiring song, “Shine” says, “Teach me how to speak / Teach me how to share / Teach me where to go / Tell me will love be there? / Will love be there? / Whoa. Heaven, let your light shine down / Whoa. Heaven, let your light shine down.”

“Love Sneakin’ Up On You” by Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Sneakin’ Up On You” appears on her Longing In Their Hearts album. Written by Jimmy Scott and Tom Snow, the uptempo tune is an optimistic promise of new love.

“Love Sneakin’ Up On You” says, “Nowhere on Earth for your heart to hide / Once love comes sneakin’ up on your blind side / You might as well try to stop the rain / Stand in the track of a runaway train / Just can’t fight it when a thing is meant to be, yeah / Come on, let’s finish what you started with me. Yeah / Don’t worry baby, it ain’t nothin’ new / That’s just love sneakin’ up on you / And if your whole world is shakin’, feel like I do / That’s just love sneakin’ up on you.”

Raitt’s delivery of “Love Sneakin’ Up On You” earned her two Grammy nominations.

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