36 Years Ago Today, Randy Travis Joined Willie and Waylon in the Record Books Thanks to His Most Enduring No. 1 Hit

Arriving on the scene with his 1986 debut album Storms of Life, Randy Travis became a leading figure on the country music scene in the late 1980s and 1990s. Gaining a following with his unmistakable baritone and knack for storytelling, his 16 No. 1 hits include “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses”. On Sept. 26, 1989, the North Carolina native released his fifth studio album, No Holdin’ Back, with Warner Records. All three singles reached the top two on the Hot Country Songs chart, including “Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart”, No. 1 this week in 1990. This slow-burn ballad would spend four weeks at the top spot, tying a record set 12 years earlier by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

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Written by Hugh Prestwood, the narrator in “Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart” is a man whose wife just isn’t getting over his recent infidelity as quickly as he’d like: And I keep waiting for you to forgive me / And you keep saying you can’t even start / And I feel like a stone you have picked up and thrown / To the hard rock bottom of your heart.

Randy Travis Accomplished Something No Artist Had in More Than a Decade

The second single from No Holdin’ Back, Randy Travis’ “Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart” was the first country song to spend four weeks atop the country singles chart since 1978.

That year, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson accomplished the same feat with “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”.

[RELATED: 3 Randy Travis Songs Everyone Should Know, Even Though They Weren’t Radio Hits]

However, the legacy of “Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart” lasted far longer than its four weeks at No. 1. Billboard magazine ranked it second only to Clint Black’s “Nobody’s Home” on their year-end chart for 1990. It’s worth noting that 1990 gave us three of Garth Brooks’ first four singles, including his No. 1 hit “The Dance”.

Travis had already reached No. 1 with No Holdin’ Back‘s lead single, “It’s Just a Matter of Time”, in late 1989. The album’s third release, “He Walked on Water”, fell just short of the top spot, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot Country Singles chart.

“Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart” also landed Randy Travis a Grammy nod for Best Male Country Vocal Performance, although it lost to Vince Gill’s “When I Call Your Name”.

Featured image by John Mahler/Toronto Star via Getty Images