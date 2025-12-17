Noah Cyrus Gave Us Butterflies Joining ‘The Voice’ Mega Mentor for Their Dolly Parton Duet on the Season 28 Finale

With Carson Daly on the verge of announcing the latest winner of The Voice, the season 28 finale included much more than the coaches. While getting the chance to watch Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg perform, producers pulled out all the stops when calling on stars like Zac Brown and Riley Green. And wanting to add her name to the list, Noah Cyrus took the stage for a performance that rounded out the night’s lineup.

Videos by American Songwriter

Joining forces with Brown, who served as a Mega Mentor this season, Cyrus performed “Butterfly,” a track originally recorded by Brown with Dolly Parton off of the Zac Brown Band’s Love & Fear album.

Heading into the finale, Ralph Edwards, Aubrey Nicole, Aiden Ross, and Jazz McKenzie hoped to hear their name called at the end of the night. Thanks to the wild card votes, Max Chambers and DEK of Hearts also landed in the Top 6. But with only one being crowned the winner, the pressure was a constant companion throughout the finale.

Although the finale will be an unforgettable moment for one contestant, fans at home were treated to more than a few stars. Releasing her newest album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, Cyrus offered an emotional cover that proved just how talented the Cyrus family was. Growing up with Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus as parents, Noah wasn’t the first member to pursue music. Her sister, Miley Cyrus, also carved out her own career in the entertainment industry.

[RELATED: Noah Cyrus Connects with Fleet Foxes on “Don’t Put It All on Me,” Fairytale-Like Video]

Noah Cyrus Collaborates With Former ‘The Voice’ Coach

Thanks to her new album, Cyrus had a unique connection to The Voice. When released, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, included a few collaborations with Ella Langley, Fleet Foxes, Bill Callahan, and Blake Shelton.

For any fan of The Voice, they know the show held Shelton in high regard. A part of the competition since the beginning, the country singer won a total of nine seasons. He helped launch the careers of Cassadee Pope, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Bryce Leatherwood.

Collaborating on the song “New Country”, the music video gained over one million views. And looking at the reception:

“Honestly, I don’t think Noah realizes just how good she is. Such a beautiful voice! Love her!!” “Noah is one of the most underrated performers in the business.” “Noah’s voice is getting more brilliant the older she gets.” “I can’t believe I am just now finding Noah’s music, she’s so great.”

With powerful performances and one life-changing result, the season 28 finale of The Voice can be watched again as it will be available to stream starting tomorrow on Peacock.

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)