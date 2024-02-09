Noah Kahan Releases ‘Stick Season (Forever)’ Featuring Duets with Brandi Carlisle, Post Malone, Hozier, and More

Today, Noah Kahan released a new iteration of his hugely successful album Stick Season. Stick Season (Forever) contains new duet versions of some of the songs that were on the original release. The list of collaborators includes Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, and many more. Yesterday, he released two of those songs as singles before dropping the album. “Paul Revere” with Gregory Alan Isakov and “You’re Gonna Go Far” with Brandi Carlisle were the final sneak peeks at the collabs before the album dropped.

This release marks the end of Kahan’s Stick Season series. He originally released the album in 2022. Then, last year, he dropped Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). That expanded edition contained seven new songs including “Dial Drunk” which became a hit. The latest iteration includes a long list of collaborations alongside a new song titled “Forever.”

“Forever is a long time. This album cycle has felt like forever, and I’ve loved every second of it,” Kahan shared in a statement. “The word ‘forever’ used to terrify me. I hate finality, there is too much uncertainty and boredom affiliated with ‘the rest of time.’ Now, though, I’ve found forever to mean there is limitless possibility. There is so much joy in the world, waiting to be found,” he added.”

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (Forever) Collaborations

Kahan started sharing his Stick Season collaborations last October. He released “She Calls Me Back” with Kacey Musgraves in October. The next month, he shared “Northern Attitude” featuring Hozier. Then, in December, he released “Everywhere, Everything” with Gracie Abrams. Last month, he shared “Homesick” with Sam Fender.

Yesterday, he broke from the cycle of sharing one song every month to preview his collaborations with Carlisle and Isakov. “I’m grateful and beyond proud to be sharing these two songs with artists that have soundtracked my entire life,” he said in a statement. “Gregory and Brandi have written songs that have carried me through pain, loneliness, dramatic life changes, and the entirety of my career. I am so honored to have them on this final re-release,” he added.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

