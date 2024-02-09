Taylor Swift Strikes Massive $75 Million Deal With Disney Days Before Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift’s wildly successful “Eras Tour” film has found a permanent home, as Disney announced days before the Super Bowl that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available on the Disney+ platform starting March 15th.

Videos by American Songwriter

The mass media conglomerate reportedly beat out Netflix and Universal Pictures, paying the superstar more than $75 million for the rights to exclusively stream Swift’s most ambitious tour to date.

Swift officially announced the deal to her Instagram followers in a post to her account Wednesday.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

[RELATED: 5 Times Taylor Swift Wowed Us on the Eras Tour]

The Extended Version

In typical Taylor’s Version fashion, the Disney+ version tour will outpace the theatrical release of “The Eras” tour, which already clocks in at a whopping 169 minutes.

The streaming version will include Swift’s performance of “Cardigan,” the lead single from her 2020 surprise album Folklore, along with four as-yet-unrevealed additional acoustic songs.

Online speculation seems to point toward “Maroon,” “I Can See You,” Death By a Thousand Cuts,” and “You Are in Love” being the streaming version’s “surprise” songs.

Maroon and you're in love ?? WE WON SO HARD — Eric (Taylor's Version) (@WaiYanM76350781) February 8, 2024

“MAROON ON HQ EVERYBODY MOVE THIS WILL BE ON REPEATTTTTTT,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Millions Keep Coming In

Thus far, “The Eras” numbers have been staggering. The concert became the first tour to ever hit the billion-dollar milestone in 2023 after generating an estimated $1.04 billion in gross ticket sales.

In October 2023, Swift announced she would bring the tour to movie screens in partnership with AMC Theaters. The film generated more than $180 million at the domestic box office and more than $261.6 million worldwide, beating out records set in 2009 by Michael Jackson’s concert documentary “This Is It.”

Swift made the film available to rent on Dec. 13, her 34th birthday, for a price tag of $19.89, the year she was born.

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management