Norah Jones, Jon Batiste, Laurie Anderson, and More Rally for One-Day Livestream for Nepal

A number of big-name artists and celebrities from Norah Jones to Jon Batiste to Laurie Anderson are participating in a one-day-only livestream concert on November 8 to benefit the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal.

Featuring other big names like Richard Gere and Steve Miller Band, the one-day-only event, WisdomSound, can be livestreamed at 8 pm ET on November 8. It will also be available for on-demand viewing through November 22.

Admission is free and donations are suggested.

According to a statement about the event, “The organizers of WisdomSound believe that the teachings of the Buddha offer powerful methods to deal with suffering, and guide people toward compassionate action.

“At Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery, monastics spend years practicing these powerful 2500-year-old methods and then teach them in Nepal, online, and throughout the Shedrub Mandala’s international network of centers and organizations.

“Compelled by the Buddha’s teachings to care for others, the monastery also supports social action in Nepal—from providing traditional and secular education to young children from rural villages to offering food packages to subsistence workers impacted by the pandemic, to supporting women’s health and empowerment.”

Along with the musical performances, the 75-minute event will showcase brief teachings and an introduction to Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling by Tibetan Buddhist meditation master Chökyi Nyima Rinpoche, who serves as the monastery’s abbot. There will also be videos showcasing the monastery, including the lives of the young monks and nuns who reside there.