Watch: Incredible Ukrainian Pianist Plays Instrument One Last Time Amidst Destruction

In one of the most touching videos of the crisis in Ukraine, a pianist sits to play her instrument one last time before leaving her home in the war-torn capital of Kyiv.

Not only is the musician’s ability incredible, but the idea of leaving her piano behind pulls at the heartstrings, as well. On top of that, as she plays, the person with her films the home, showing rubble, broken furniture, and other signs of the conflict.

In late February, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the country has been gaining ground as the rest of the world imposes sanctions on the invading nation. What will happen next worries millions and, frankly, is anyone’s guess.

Seeing the pianist play one last time seems to sum up the woe so many feel. Yet, there’s beauty still. Popular Twitter user and former NBA star Rex Chapman tweeted about the video, writing simply, “Absolutely heartbreaking…” Watch the video below.

Earlier this week, American Songwriter wrote about another impromptu display of song in the face of tragedy. (Truly, these events seem like real-life operas, the stuff playwrights will use as some saddened inspiration for years to come.)

On March 6, a violin concert from a Ukrainian bomb shelter went viral and it features a haunting sound. CNN writer Wynn Westmoreland shared the concert on Twitter, writing, “Impromptu violin concert in a Ukrainian shelter. Hauntingly beautiful. #Ukraine“

Check out the 48-second clip below, which has already earned over two million views.

It’s easy to imagine this clip remaining a symbol of the creative spirit in the face of tyranny for years—even decades—to come.

Impromptu violin concert in a Ukrainian shelter. Hauntingly beautiful. #Ukraine https://t.co/NXoKTdSdoF — CNNWynn (@WynnWs) March 8, 2022

The clip features a woman dressed in black, playing her violin in a timeless fashion with people looking on, surrounding her in the shelter. It’s a moment of reflection and beauty in an otherwise scary time.

The clip was originally posted by self-described warfare expert Liubov Tsybulska on Twitter and is one of many musical tributes and odes to Ukraine. Click HERE for ways to Support Ukraine through music.