Oasis Brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher Get Along at George Michael’s House Party 3 Years After Split

Liam and Noel Gallagher are known for their brutal split from their band Oasis in 2009. The two called it quits at a festival in France, and ever since, it appeared the two brothers despise each other.

However, David Austin, George Michael’s friend, and collaborator said otherwise. Austin co-directed the George Michael: Freedom Uncut documentary, for which Liam Gallagher filmed an interview in 2012. Apparently, the two brothers had a surprise reunion at a George Michael house party in 2012. Reportedly, they “got on like a house on fire” at the party.

George Michael hosted the party in his London home after he performed for the 2012 London Olympics. The Oasis brothers ran into each other there and acted very “amicable.” Austin described the scene at a June 13 premiere of the documentary in London. He worried having the two brothers under one roof would cause tension at the party.

According to Radio X, Austin recalled, “I remember George’s PA was going, ‘We’ve got Liam at the front door, are we gonna let him in?’ Yeah, of course, f—— hell, open the door and bring him in,'” even though Noel was already at the party.

“And they got on like a house on fire actually, very amicable, down the end of the garden at the bar. That was the beginning of the Liam thing.” (Editor’s note: The “thing” refers to Liam’s appearance in Michael’s documentary.)

About The George Michael Documentary

The documentary details Michael’s career and life, and everything in between, such as fame, scandal, love, and death. However, in 2016, George Michael passed away in his sleep on Christmas Day at age 53.

Austin edited the remainder of the film and George Michael: Freedom aired in October 2017. But, the film dissatisfied him, thus, George Michael: Freedom Uncut was born. George Michael Freedom Uncut is out in theaters on June 22.