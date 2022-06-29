Off to the Races: Brantley Gilbert & Carly Pearce Headline Music City Grand Prix

The IndyCar Series has chosen its music headliners for the big race, and these artists are wheely great.

Country singer/songwriters Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce will perform on Sunday, August 7 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the Big Machine Music Grand Prix. Along with these superstars, Midland and Callista Clark, who are also a part of Big Machine Label Group, will join them for the performance. Other musical showings include a Tim McGraw concert on August 6.

For the second year, the concert is outside and begins at 5:45 p.m. CT at the ZYN Main Stage. The Grand Ole Prix concludes the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix that takes place August 5-7.

The races bolster an impressive lineup with Gilbert’s multi-platinum artist status helming the ship. ACM named him New Male Vocalist of the year in 2012 and a year later Top New Male Artist. The Georgia native produced seven No. 1 hits, including “Country Must Be Country Wide” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.”

As for Pearce, the Opry member is the current ACM and CMA Female Artist and Vocalist of the Year. Right now, she is receiving critical acclaim for her duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. Midland and Callista Clark also bolster impressive accolades.

Additionally, Midland began as a bar band, supporting stars like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Little Big Town. Clark, just 18 years old, produced a Top 20 hit with “It’s Cause I Am.” Billboard named her to the “21 Under 21” list for two years in a row. Watch out for this up-and-coming artist that is about to make a hit.

The formula one race is a three-day festival that combines both racing and music. For racing, the festival includes Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks, and Vintage Indy.

Grab your tickets to the race and enjoy some music HERE.

Photo Credit by Spidey Smith