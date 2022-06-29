The Allman Brothers Band Gears Up for New Live Album Release

The Allman Brothers Band is set to release their critically acclaimed live album, Down In Texas ’71, on July 15.

The band originally recorded the album on September 28, 1971, at the Austin Municipal Auditorium. The recording in 1971 was made at a particularly significant time for the band. More specifically, the live show occurred just two months before Duane Allman tragically passed away and right after their At Fillmore East LP. Accordingly, Down In Texas ’71 boasts the original lineup of the Allman Brothers Band—Duane Allman, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, and Jaimoe.

In a review of the album, American Songwriter’s Lee Zimmerman noted, “The opportunity to witness the seminal band in its easiest incarnation, with both Duane Allman and Berry Oakley at the fore prior to the tragedies that took their lives within a year of one another is in itself well worth the time taken for further exploration…Allman’s trademark slide guitar is given the prominence it deserves and the double propulsion of Butch Trucks and Jaimoe is, as always, a singular driving force. Scorching takes on ‘Trouble No More,’ ‘Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’’ and ‘Done Somebody Wrong’ provide the obvious highlights…” Read the full review HERE.

Along with these tracks that Zimmerman boasts about, the nine-track album features hits like “Statesboro Blues,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” and “Stormy Monday.” The CD release includes an exclusive radio interview with the late Berry Oakley and Duane Allman, just months before their death.

The Allman Brothers Band made the album available as an exclusive digital release on March 26, 2021—the band’s formation anniversary—only at The Big House Museum gift shop and online store. The album will now release in retail stores.

Track Listing for Down In Texas ’71:

1. Statesboro Blues

2. Trouble No More

3. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

4. Done Somebody Wrong

5. One Way Out

6. In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

7. Stormy Monday

8. You Don’t Love Me

9. Hot ‘Lanta

10. Berry Oakley and Duane Allman 06/06/71 Houston, TX interview