Offset Pays Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “This Still Doesn’t Feel Like Reality”

Offset, one-third of rap group Migos, has broken his silence following the death of bandmate and cousin Takeoff in an emotional tribute.

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said farewell with a post on Instagram. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice.”

Ahead of a montage of photos, videos, and memories of the two together, the rapper wrote a longer message: “Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston, Texas, bowling alley in the early morning of November 1.

Offset’s post continued, “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.

“I wish I could hug you one last time,” he wrote. “Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

He added, “I know you will always be with us,” but asked his cousin to, “throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream.” He concluded his message with, “I love you forever.”

His tribute comes after friends, fans, and family gathered to honor Takeoff in a celebration of life, which was held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11).

Shortly after the Friday afternoon service, Offset’s wife, rap star Cardi B, took to social media in remembrance, writing in a post, “This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Fellow-Migos member and Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, shared his own heavy-hearted tribute a few hours later. “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” the artist wrote to his nephew in a post on Instagram.

The group’s long-time collaborator, Gucci Mane, also dropped a song in honor of the artist the world lost too soon. On the track, he raps, Like how the fuck we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it / We don’t supposed to question God, but, damn, Takeoff was perfect.

Listen to “Letter to Takeoff,” below.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)