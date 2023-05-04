Offset Displays New Tattoo of Family

Offset – born Kiari Cephus – from Migos is holding his children extra close.

Videos by American Songwriter

The award-winning rapper jumped on social media earlier this week to reveal a new tattoo dedicated to his family. Offset inked his legs with his children’s faces, including the two he shares with his wife Cardi B – Kulture (4) and Wave (1). The artist also included his oldest children from previous relationships – Jordan (13), Kody (8), and Kalea (8).

Offset honors his children with new tattoos following TakeOff tribute 🙏https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/ok1z9AlIoz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 3, 2023

The tattoo resembles his children, as the features are scary similar and display what they look like now. The permanent tribute comes shortly after Offset showcased a heart-wrenching memorial of Takeoff, his late cousin and bandmate who was killed in November 2022.

The tattoo covers Offet’s back and features Takeoff’s face. “Love you 4L & after 🚀🕊️,” wrote Offset alongside the tribute.

A-listers and fans flocked to the comments to admire the homage and to send their sincere condolences.

“Powerful 🔥 💪🏾,” wrote comedian Kevin Hart.

“That’s so beautiful, and it looks just like him,” shared a follower.

“This made me cry, my brother. This is the definition of loving with your entire heart! Wow,” added another.

Following the devastating death, Takeoff was honored with a 20,000-person memorial service at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in November 2022 to celebrate his life and legacy. Rich the Kid, a longtime collaborator, also shared that he got inked to honor his friend.

Offset is gearing up to release a new album featuring a track with Icewater Vezzo and Takeoff. Offset released a 56-second clip on his personal Instagram story. According to Billboard, the preview included a rap battle between Takeoff and Vezzo.

The hitmaker has yet to confirm an official release date for the solo album. The project will follow his single “TBS” with DB Bantino.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)