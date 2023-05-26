Cardi B Honors Late Rapper Takeoff on Instagram

Cardi B has made an emotional plea on Instagram during a tribute post for slain rapper Takeoff. A member of the rap group Migos, Takoff was shot to death in Houston, Texas in a premeditated murder. At the time of his slaying, he was attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling with his uncle, Quavo, another member of Migos.

On her Instagram story, Cardi B posted a photo of Takeoff accompanied by the caption “What a angel god [blessed] this earth with. Protect your brothers and your family. I know you see the tears. I know you see them looking at the sky askin why…What a beautiful soul to take.”

The Instagram story comes seven months after Takeoff was killed in November 2022 and hours after Patrick Xavier Clark, the alleged killer of Takeoff, was indicted for murder.

Cardi B is married to Offset, who was also a member of Migos, so her family was very close to the late rapper. The “WAP” singer released a voice note just weeks after Takeoff’s death, which stated, “I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile, f—in’ seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, f—in’ schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

Offset had an emotional interview with Variety where he discussed the death of his beloved bandmate. “Talking about Take is hard, man,” Offset said. “Talking about all this s–t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s–t hurts. He’s not here. That s–t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”