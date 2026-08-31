Oh “Boy”: 4 Wonderful Songs With the Word “Boy” in the Title

We’d venture to guess that there have been at least twice as many “girl” songs as “boy” songs in the pop music catalog. As a result, we have far less from which to choose in this list of songs with “boy” in the title.

Keep in mind that we’re being strict here. We didn’t consider the plural “boys” as eligible. Now that we have the ground rules, let’s dive into four “boy” songs that are anything but childish.

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“This Boy” by The Beatles

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The Beatles developed a ton of skills during their pre-fame years, the time when they played live constantly before getting a chance to record. Among those skills was the ability to knock out stellar three-part vocal harmonies. When you’re talking about their early material, “This Boy” offered them the best chance to display this talent. Throughout the song, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison attempt to talk sense to a girl who thinks she has it better with another guy. As the melody rises and falls, they lock into their spots and never waver. In the middle eight, John Lennon steps to the front and uncorks the raw emotions that the harmonies had held in check to that point.

“The Only Living Boy In New York” by Simon & Garfunkel

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The breakup of Simon & Garfunkel likely would have happened regardless of any specific event. But if you wanted to point to one precipitating factor, it would have to be Art Garfunkel’s decision to film a movie while the duo was supposed to be making Bridge Over Troubled Water. “The Only Living Boy In New York” looks at the incident in a benevolent way, far from the animosity that would develop. Paul Simon sings to “Tom,” a clever reference to when the duo went by Tom & Jerry in their early days. He wishes him well, even as he bemoans the way that people always seem to pull apart from each other. The cavernous harmonies drop a lot of jaws the first time that people hear this song.

“Lonely Boy” by Andrew Gold

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Andrew Gold gained a reputation as a top studio pro working on Linda Ronstadt’s hit-laden 70s albums. When he struck out on his own, he secured the services of Peter Asher, who also produced Ronstadt’s records. “Lonely Boy” is a thriller of a record, one that sounds fantastic popping out of stereos right from those opening piano chords. Gold gilds the lily with a go-for-broke instrumental section that modulates inventively back to the main musical theme. As for the lyrics, he tells a story of a kid who loses his family’s utmost love and attention when his baby sister comes along. Only when he comes of age can he move on from it by moving out.

“Excitable Boy” by Warren Zevon

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Warren Zevon’s breakthrough 1976 solo album found him mostly opining on subjects familiar to other West Coast rockers, subjects like lost love, societal angst, and drugs at chicken joints. But he went wild and wooly on Excitable Boy, released two years later. Songs about beheaded mercenaries and charming werewolves abounded. The title track takes a turn for the grisly, even as it’s served up in a chipper musical package replete with a stuttering 50s-style sax solo and cooing female backing vocals. The protagonist (we can’t quite call him the hero of Zevon’s tale) spends part of the song in an asylum for his transgression. A decade after the fact, he returns not one bit rehabilitated.

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