Old Dominion Takes Home Group of the Year at 2023 ACM Awards

Old Dominion was named Group of the Year at this year’s Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards ceremony Thursday night (May 11).

Videos by American Songwriter

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny presented the award to the country fivesome—comprised of vocalist Matthew Ramsey, bassist Geoff Sprung, drummer Whit Sellers, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, and guitarist Brad Tursi–who were nominated alongside Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, and the Zac Brown Band.

In their acceptance speech, Ramsey thanked the greats in the room, naming major influences like the ceremony’s co-host Garth Brooks. “It’s an amazing thing that we’re just mentioned in the same thing,” he said, adding it’s even more important for them to make music for those who need it.

Congrats @OldDominion on taking home Group of the Year at the #ACMawards! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iq7dL3wQnI — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 12, 2023

Earlier this year, the group released a surprise four-song EP just before setting out on their extensive No Bad Vibes Tour this past January.

Dubbed the Memory Lane (Sampler), the collection featured the previously released title track, as well as new songs, “Ain’t Got A Worry,” “Freedom Like You,” and “Easier Said With Rum.” The project follows their 2021 release, Time, Tequila & Therapy, an album that has seen its share of acclaim.

“We’ve been working on so much new music, and the response to ‘Memory Lane’ has been so energizing that we decided we’re tired of sitting on it all!” the frontman shared in a statement. “We’re so excited to share three more songs heading into the No Bad Vibes Tour and the next chapter in our musical journey.”

The band’s No Bad Vibes Tour has been put on a brief hold in late March, however, when Ramsey fractured his pelvis in an ATV accident. “The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine,” he told fans on social media with the promise of rescheduled dates. “The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while … We will make it up to you!”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)