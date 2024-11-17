5 Amazing Albums That Were Released 50 Years Ago This Month

These days, it’s typical for most major album releases to steer clear of the month of November. After all, everybody seems to get into holiday-season mode much earlier than ever before, meaning LPs that come out in November might not get the attention they deserve.

It’s clear such concerns weren’t always in place, especially when you look back to November 1974. There were a slew of fantastic albums released 50 years ago this month. Here are five that stuck with us over the years.

Heart Like a Wheel by Linda Ronstadt

A year earlier, Linda Ronstadt had collaborated for the first time with producer Peter Asher on the record Don’t Cry Now. The pair used that record as a test run for the formula they would perfect with Heart Like a Wheel (and the next few hit albums she released after that). Ronstadt courted radio with modernized, slick versions of evergreens like “You’re No Good” and “When Will I Be Loved.” The album tracks were reserved for tender renderings of standout songwriters who deserved the attention that a Ronstadt release could give them, including, on this record, JD Souther’s “Faithless Love” and Anna McGarrigle’s title track.

Country Life by Roxy Music

You’ll often see Roxy Music lumped under the category “art rock,” and perhaps that’s true for certain corners of their catalog. The term also suggests difficulty or a lack of accessibility, but Country Life is far from that. Sure, some of Bryan Ferry’s chord changes might throw you for a wobble now and again, and Andy Mackay’s horns always appear when you least expect them. But the rhythmic thrust of songs like “The Thrill of It All” and “All I Want Is You” should win anyone over. When you focus on Ferry’s lyrics, such as the ones adorning the piercing character sketch “A Really Good Time,” they’ll get you too.

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway by Genesis

Good luck following the story of a New York lost boy over two albums. Then again, don’t even bother. Just get lost in the individual moments of grandeur and weirdness, and you’ll do just fine with this, the artistic high point of Peter Gabriel’s time with Genesis. Considering the band were at odds at the time (Gabriel boogied for a solo career after touring the record), it’s amazing how cohesive it as. The twisting, slightly funky title track is the one that radio trots out now and again, but there are wonders throughout, such as the coulda-been-a-hit “Counting Out Time” and the majestic “The Lamia.”

Sheer Heart Attack by Queen

The common version of the story is that Queen was a bit of a commercial nonstarter until they embraced their excess on A Night at the Opera and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But Sheer Heart Attack preceded that by a year and already had them moving in a more pop-oriented direction. They leaned heavily into those walled harmonies on songs like the international hit “Killer Queen.” While they still proved they could pack a big wallop on “Stone Cold Crazy,” the embrace of pomp (“In the Lap of the Gods”) and camp (“Bring Back That Leroy Brown”) pointed to a prosperous path they would follow the rest of their wonderful career.

Nightlife by Thin Lizzy

If you think you know Thin Lizzy, well let’s just say you might not know them completely until you’ve heard this record. Nightlife finds the Irish rockers mostly easing off the gas pedal, choosing instead to concentrate on their soulful, melodic side. That leads to a few songs, like “Still in Love With You” and “Dear Heart,” that almost have a quiet storm vibe to them. Those trademark harmonized guitars are in evidence throughout the record, but they’re mostly used as atmosphere to accentuate Phil Lynott’s aching vocals, which hit their peak on “Philomena,” an ode to his mom that sounds like a long-lost Irish folk ditty.

Photo by Ellen Poppinga – K & K/Redferns