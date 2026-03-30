83-Year-Old Paul McCartney Brings Unparalleled Energy to This Sing-Along “Hey Jude” Performance, Proving Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number

While most people had an enjoyable weekend, for some, the two days were nothing short of unforgettable. On Friday, Paul McCartney pulled up to the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles for a two-night run that completely sold out. Given the theatre only holds a little over 1,200 people, getting a ticket was on par with winning the lottery. Still, for those who snagged a ticket, they got a chance unlike any other as McCartney called on them to help him sing “Hey Jude.”

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As lucky fans found their seats, the VIP section hosted big names like Elton John, Jon Hamm, Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Kiedis, Harrison Ford, and even Taylor Swift. Coming off her big night at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift made sure not to skip the historic evening.

83-year-old Paul McCartney performing Hey Jude last Saturday in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/T2e3yfeRXD — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) March 30, 2026

When walking on stage, McCartney soaked in the atmosphere, declaring, “Welcome to Hollywood! We’re gonna have some fun.” Although the singer was there to promote his newest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, he opted to cover classics that included “Getting Better,” “Help,” and “Hey Jude.”

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Banned Phones From Fonda Theatre Set—Then Photo Dumped the Experience on Reddit]

Paul McCartney Remembers Visiting America For The First Time

Enjoying the smaller setting, McCartney took a moment to reminisce on the past and the first time the Beatles came to America. Never forgetting the reception they received, he admitted, “We hadn’t really seen much, and we certainly hadn’t seen America, so it was pretty amazing. What we used to notice was that all the guys in the audience were looking at the chords you were playing, and they’d study it… and we kind of liked that. And all the girls weren’t.”

What were the girls doing? According to McCartney, “Yeah, the girls were screaming. Give us a Beatles scream!”

Among the fans in the crowd was longtime fanatic Mike Sinclair. Spending hours trying to get a ticket, he eventually bought one for $263. Not a bad price given the current rate of a concert ticket, he insisted it was worth every penny. “The show was great!! Mostly it was great because it was so small. Paul really chatted a lot, told great stories. And baby was he amazed when the crowd sang along to ‘Hey Jude’, It was overwhelming, it just felt good.”

And as the crowd hit the final note, it was clear the show was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that showcased how McCartney and the Beatles continue to bring people together.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)