Olivia Rodrigo Shares Letter to Fans Teasing Second Studio Album 

Olivia Rodrigo fans feel “Happier” after receiving a hand-written letter from the breakout star. The 20-year-old turned to social media over the weekend (May 21) to celebrate the second anniversary of her record-breaking debut, Sour. Rodrigo virtually gave her listeners a “pinky promise” that her sophomore album would be done soon.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hiii! I cannot believe it’s been 2 years since SOUR came out. That album will always be so so special to me and I’m so grateful to you guys for embracing it the way you have,” Rodrigo wrote on an index card with stickers. “I’m taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since SOUR and looking f OR ward 2 all the things to come,” she added.

📬 | Olivia via her newsletter! pic.twitter.com/5x2JHLUncB — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) May 21, 2023

The celebratory tribute was initially sent via her newsletter, directed to verified fans. While it appears to be an ordinary message, it has subtle easter eggs hinting at new music. Rodrigo capitalized the “OR” in the word “Forward,” which represents her initials. She also used the number “2” instead of “too,” symbolizing her second studio album.

After speculations circulated on Twitter, the “Deja Vu” singer confirmed the news on Instagram. The post included a handful of snapshots from the writing and recording process of Sour, which single-handedly transformed Rodrigo into a pop-punk sensation. Toward the end of the reflective caption, she gave a hopeful update.

“Oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life,” she said. “The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise 💓.”

Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the singer and to express their excitement for the forthcoming project.

“Can’t wait for SOUR to have a sibling soon!” shared a follower.

“Happy 2 years to this amazing album who brings us tears, joy, happiness, pride 👏 You’ve worked hard, you slayed, and each song is so meaningful, SOUR will always be a masterpiece. We’re proud of you, and we’re looking forward to the new projects,” added another.

Many believe the last video in the Instagram carousel serves as a preview. Rodrigo is seen sprawled on the floor in a recording studio with an upbeat track blaring in the background. In January, the songstress revealed she was working closely with esteemed producer and frequent collaborator, Dan Nigro.

Sour was released in 2021, following her success on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The 11-song collection peaked at No.1 upon release and spent five consecutive weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The young vocalist scored three GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, Pop Solo Performance with “Drivers License,” and Best New Artist. The critically acclaimed tracklist also includes – “Traitor,” “Good 4 u,” “Hope ur ok,” and other viral hits.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic