Watch The Rolling Stones Give 3 More Songs Their Tour Debut at Hackney Diamonds Show

The Rolling Stones continued their 2024 tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, with a show on Tuesday, May 7, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The concert was the third on the current trek, following shows in Houston and New Orleans.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Setlist.fm, the British rock legend’s 18-song set included three tunes that the band played for the first time on the trek. After kicking off the show with their usual first song, “Start Me Up,” The Stones then played their 1974 classic “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It),” followed by the 1980 hit “She’s So Cold.”

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

The last time the band performed “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll” was at a November 2021 concert in Austin, Texas. The Stones hadn’t played “She’s So Cold” live since a July 2019 show in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The other song that the rockers’ debuted was their 1969 deep cut “Monkey Man,” which was chosen by a fan vote. The last time The Rolling Stones had played that tune live was at an October 2021 concert in Minneapolis.

[RELATED: The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Takes In the Foo Fighters Perform at 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest]

As seen in a fan-shot video, frontman Mick Jagger commented to the crowd, “I’ll try and remember this one. We haven’t done this in a long time.”

Glendale Commemorated The Stones’ Visit Before the Show

The Arizona Republic reported that at a press conference held last month, the mayor of Glendale, Jerry Weiers, proclaimed May 7 to be “Ruby Tuesday” in the city in honor of The Rolling Stones’ visit. In addition, 95th Avenue near State Farm Stadium was temporarily renamed Satisfaction Way in commemoration of the band’s concert. Weiers unveiled the new street sign, which also featured the band’s updated tongue-and-lips logo, as seen on the cover of Hackney Diamonds.

According to Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps, The Stones were receiving the honors in part because they are “the first act ever to bring three separate stadium tours to State Farm Stadium and Glendale.”

City spokeswoman Sue Breding added that the group also are “the world’s great rock ‘n’ roll band.”

Ronnie Wood’s Social Media Posts

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood took to his social media pages to post a video and photo montage of clips and images from before and after the Glendale concert. They included video clips of Wood showing off his hand-drawn set list for the gig, and driven in a limousine to and from the concert.

In a separate post, Wood shared photos of him with Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, who attended the show with his family.

More About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The next show on The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of Hackney Diamonds is scheduled for May 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The trek, which features a total of 19 concerts, runs through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Here’s The Rolling Stones’ full set list, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ, 5/7/24:

“Start Me Up” “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It)” “She’s So Cold” “Angry” “Beast of Burden” “Monkey Man” (fan-voted song) “Mess It Up” “Tumbling Dice” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” “Little T&A” “Sympathy for the Devil” “Honky Tonk Women” “Miss You” “Gimme Shelter” “Paint It Black” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Encore

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.