Sheryl Crow Celebrates Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction with Reveal of 11th Album, New Single

In celebration of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday (November 3), Sheryl Crow revealed her 11th album, Evolution, out on March 29, 2024. Produced by Mike Elizondo (Keith Urban, Dr. Dre), Evolution marks Crow’s first new album since Threads in 2018 and features nine new songs, including the first single “Alarm Clock.”



Co-written by Crow, Elizondo, and Emily Weisband, “Alarm Clock” is an uplifting rocker emitting more ’90s Crow vibes, and pinpoints protecting the simpler pleasures in life: It’s a beautiful life / Blow your mind and make you say “Ah” / When I open my eyes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Everything is more song-oriented now with streaming, and making an album is a huge endeavor,” said Crow in a statement. “I started sending just a couple of demos to Mike, but the songs just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album.”

Crow continued, “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, though there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”

During her induction ceremony on Friday (November 3), Crow will perform a medley of her hits alongside Olivia Rodrigo. Crow recently made a surprise appearance at Rodrigo’s show at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee where the two sang a duet of Crow’s 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy.”

The two have shared a stage before. In 2022, Crow presented Rodrigo with a Billboard Women In Music Award and praised the 20-year-old artist. “Her songs have a visceral power to them that touches your core,” said Crow during the 2022 award ceremony. “I say to you, Olivia: ‘You’re going to be around for a very long time.’”

Crow recently revealed he 30th-anniversary edition (out December 1) of her breakthrough debut Tuesday Night Music Club on vinyl for the first time. Produced by Bill Bottrell (Michael Jackson, Electric Light Orchestra, Madonna), Tuesday Night Music Club earned Crow three Grammy Awards for Record of the Year (“All I Wanna Do”), Best New Artist, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“All I Wanna Do”).

[RELATED: 4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sheryl Crow Wrote for Other Artists]

Along with Crow, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will stream live on Disney+, will welcome new inductees, including Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Rage Against the Machine, along with performances by Elton John, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Adam Levine, Sia, Miguel, and Common, and among others.

“Can’t believe it,” wrote Crow of her induction. “Congratulations to the [Rock & Roll Hall of Fame] class of 2023. I’m so honored.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame