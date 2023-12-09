Watch Olivia Rodrigo Make Her Return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will return to the Saturday Night Live stage as a musical guest tonight (December 9). This will be her first time back on SNL since making her debut in 2021. Actor Adam Driver is hosting.

Rodrigo released her sophomore album Guts in September, and it went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Additionally, the album spawned three singles: “Bad Idea Right?,” “Vampire,” and “Get Him Back!”

More recently, Rodrigo received six Grammy nominations. She’s up for Album of the Year for Guts; her sophomore release is also vying for Best Pop Vocal Album. “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” is up for Best Rock Song. Additionally, “Vampire” brought her nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

2023 brought Rodrigo some personal achievements as well. In November, she performed alongside Sheryl Crow during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. They sang Crow’s 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy” to kick off the celebratory evening. Days before taking the stage, Rodrigo took to social media to share that she would perform with “one of her heroes” at the ceremony.

This was not the first time Crow and Rodrigo performed the throwback hit live. In September, the pop star was performing at the legendary Bluebird Café in Nashville when Crow made a surprise appearance. That night, they sang “If It Makes You Happy” together.

Rodrigo Reflects on Growth as a Songwriter

After releasing Guts, Rodrigo spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and reflected on how much she grew as a songwriter between releases. “Making this album has given me a lot of confidence as a songwriter,” she said.

“I think writing the first album was so spontaneous,” she continued. “I was 17 years old, learning how to write songs for the first time. I was pouring my heart out and had so much to say. This time, I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure.”

