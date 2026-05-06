The Sets You Won’t Want to Miss at Country Thunder Florida

Country Thunder Florida is almost here! The highly anticipated Clearwater, Florida, festival will kick off on May 8, and there’s no shortage of great acts throughout the weekend.

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The headliners are, of course, the festival’s main draw. Things will kick off on Friday with Gavin Adcock’s set on the Ram Main Stage. The singer has made headlines for his insistence that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter isn’t country music, as well as his ongoing feud with Zach Bryan.

Adcock’s performances are equally noteworthy, though. The singer, who released Country Never Dies in March, is known for his rowdy crowds and audience interactions at his shows.

Saturday night, Zach Top will take the Ram Main Stage. Known for his classic country sound and old-school demeanor, Top is the perfect addition to Country Thunder’s lineup.

Top’s festival set will come just weeks ahead of the start of his headlining Cold Beer & Country Music Summer Tour ’26.

Country Thunder Florida’s final headliner is Kane Brown. Fresh off the release of his latest single, “Woman,” Brown is sure to bring his magnetic stage presence to the festival.

Enter FREE Country Thunder Ticket Giveaway Here: American Songwriter is giving away a pair (2) of General Admission tickets to Country Thunder Florida (May 8-10) at Coachman Park, Clearwater.

Can’t Miss Country Thunder Florida Sets

The headliners aren’t the only people taking the stage during Country Thunder Florida. Randy Houser, Max McNown, Gretchen Wilson, and Shaboozey will also perform on the Ram Main Stage.

McNown is of particular note. The TikTok superstar recently performed two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium while battling the flu. Despite his illness, McNown delivered an unforgettable show, signaling big things ahead for the singer.

Shaboozey is also worth checking out. The singer is best known for his hits “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Good News,” which took the country music world by storm in 2024 and hasn’t slowed down since.

Over on the Shoreline Stage, up-and-coming artists will get their moment in the spotlight. Crossfire Creek, a country rock band known for their unique covers and electrifying originals, will lead things off on Friday.

On the second day of the festival, attendees won’t want to miss Noah Hicks‘ set on the smaller stage. A Georgia native, Hicks is known for a solid mix of country sounds and lyrical depth.

Kaleb Sanders, who described himself as a “hippie redneck singer,” combines rock, pop, and small-town country roots in his music, a combination that’s sure to make for a memorable Sunday set.

Country Thunder Florida will take place May 8-10 at Coachman Park in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets are now available.

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