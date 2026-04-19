Hard Rock Legends Cancel Four-Stop Tour Due to “Medical Circumstances”

Scorpions tour in India has been canceled. Just days ahead of the start of the band’s four-stop tour in India, organizers BookMyShow announced that the trek has been canceled.

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“We regret to inform you that the Scorpions ‘Coming Home’ India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled,” a social media post read, noting that the cancelation is “due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans,” the post added. “The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.”

All tickets purchased for the tour will be refunded within 10 days, BookMyShow said.

No further information was provided about the “medical circumstances” affecting the band.

News about Scorpions’ future tour dates—including a May 3 show in Abu Dhabi and a European trek in June and July—have yet to be announced.

Scorpions’ Las Vegas Residency

Currently, the band is also slated to play a Las Vegas residency in September and Octoebr.

The Vegas shows will mark Scorpions’ third residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It’s the band’s fourth Vegas stint overall. The shows are being put on in celebration of the band’s more than 60 years together.

“Our residency in Las Vegas last year was pure rock ’n’ roll joy!! Unforgettable nights with fans from all over the world,” frontman Klaus Meine said in a press release. “That energy stayed with us, so coming back in 2026 just felt right.”

“We can’t wait to return to Planet Hollywood and celebrate the music, the memories, and another round of rockin’ good times,” he added. “Vegas… we’re gonna sting you again!”

Over their decades-long career, the Hannover-founded Scorpions has sold over 110 million records. They produced multiple Top 10 singles and ranked #46 on VH1’s Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.

Additionally, they have received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk , and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas