On the Road Again Soon: Willie Nelson Is Scheduled to Rejoin Outlaw Music Festival

Illness has forced Willie Nelson to miss the first four dates of his 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Now, however, some good news about the 91-year-old country music legend has just been announced.

A message posted on his social media sites has revealed that Nelson will now join the tour next week, although he will miss a few more shows.

“Willie Nelson has been cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again,” the note reads. “He will resume performing on the Outlaw Tour next week. Willie will not be on this weekend’s dates.”

The message continues, “Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, [and] Celisse will perform as scheduled for all shows this weekend. In addition, Lukas Nelson [Willie’s son] and Family along with some special guests will play his own set which will include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

This weekend’s Outlaw Music Festival concerts are scheduled for June 28 in Syracuse, New York; June 29 in Wantagh, New York; and June 30 in Holmdel, New Jersey. Willie apparently is slated to rejoin the trek on Tuesday, July 2, in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

With Nelson temporarily out of commission, Lukas has been filling in for his dad. The younger Nelson has been playing his father’s beloved songs with Willie’s touring band.

About the Previous Shows Willie Missed

The four shows Willie already has missed took place on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia; June 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina; June 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina; and June 26 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

On June 21, the day of the tour kickoff, it was announced that Nelson wasn’t feeling well and was advised by his doctors to rest for the next four days. A follow-up announcement on June 26 revealed that Willie would also be missing the show that night in Virginia Beach. That message also noted that he was expected “to return to the tour shortly.”

More About the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour is scheduled to run through a September 20 performance in Gilford, New Hampshire. Starting on July 29, John Mellencamp will take over Robert Plant & Alison Krauss’ slot on the lineup.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

