On This Day in 1951, Hank Williams Recorded Two Classics—One of Which George Jones Included in His Autobiography

Just about every time Hank Williams stepped into the studio, magic happened. Decades after his untimely death at age 29 in 1953, songs like “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive” still rank among the best country songs ever recorded. On this day (March 16) in 1951, Williams again left Nashville’s Castle Studio with a No. 1 (“Hey Good Lookin’”) and No. 2 hit (“I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You”).

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Hank Williams Said This Song Was Too Good For This Country Singer

If you wonder how Hank Williams became country music’s first superstar, look no further than “Hey Good Lookin’.” The Singing Kid’s charming relatability is on full display in this catchy tune about youthful romance. Say, hey, good-looking / Whatcha got cooking? / How’s about cooking somethin’ up with me?

The story goes that Williams wrote “Hey Good Lookin’” in 20 minutes while on a plane with fellow country singer Little Jimmy Dickens. Initially, he promised the song to Dickens after telling him he needed a hit record in order to achieve stardom. However, Williams changed his mind after finishing the track, jokingly telling Dickens, “That song’s too good for you!”

Released in June 1951, “Hey Good Lookin’” topped the country singles chart. A year later, Williams performed the song on the Kate Smith Evening Hour. This appearance remains one of the only existing film clips of the country star singing live.

Later, soul legend Ray Charles covered “Hey Good Lookin’” for his 1962 album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. In 2004, Jimmy Buffett joined forces with Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, and George Strait for his own cover. That one hit No. 8 on the hot country singles chart.

[RELATED: I Tried To Explain Classic Country to My Pop-Only Friend—These 4 Songs Finally Won Them Over]

“I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)”

Another hit to come out of Hank Williams’ March 16, 1951 recording session was the heartbreak anthem “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)”, said to be inspired by his relationship with first wife Audrey.

Although released as a B-side to “Howlin’ at the Moon,” “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” soared to No. 2 on the country singles chart.

Later, country music legend George Jones included the song’s opening six lines in his 1996 autobiography I Lived to Tell It All, declaring, “Its lyrics couldn’t be more simple – or profound.”

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images