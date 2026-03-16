Tragedy Struck Country Music 35 Years Ago Today: “Heaven Gained Some Very Talented Angels”

On March 16, 1991, country singer Reba McEntire suffered a devastating blow when eight members of her band and crew died in a plane crash. Today, on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy, the country singer didn’t forget to acknowledge the lives lost. And McEntire didn’t simply pay lip service to her tour manager and seven bandmates. She also made a substantial donation to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares organization in their memory.

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Reba McEntire Makes Donation to Musicares in Crash Victims’ Honor

“Thirty-five years ago today, Heaven gained some very talented angels,” Reba McEntire told PEOPLE in a statement. “Our band and crew that were with us for way too short a time, were more than co-workers…they were dear friends who shared the road, the music, the audiences and so much more with me.”

The seven-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, 70, continued, “In their memory, we’re honored to support MusiCares, an organization that takes care of the people who take care of the music. My hope is that this gift helps musicians and their families when they need it most.”

Founded in 1989, MusiCares functions as a safety net for the music community. Its services include mental health care, addiction recovery support, emergency financial assistance, and disaster relief, according to the organization’s website.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Joins Trisha Yearwood’s Concert for the Cure to Support Breast Cancer Research at the Opry House]

These Country Stars Supported Reba Amid the Heartbreak

Since 1991, Reba McEntire has seldom let March 16 pass with without a public tribute to her friends: Chris Austin, Kirk Cappello, Joey Cigainero, Paula Kaye Evans, Jim Hammon, Terry Jackson, Tony Saputo and Michael Thomas.

Following a show in San Diego, McEntire’s band boarded a jet to take them to the next gig in Indiana. The “Fancy” singer stayed overnight in San Diego with then-husband Narvel Blackstock, planning to join them the next day.

At 2 a.m. that morning, a phone call brought terrible news. One plane’s wing had struck the side of Otay Mountain in San Diego, killing everyone on board.

Canceling the majority of scheduled appearances for the foreseeable future, McEntire threw herself into her 17th studio album, For My Broken Heart, which she dedicated to her friends. The record spent 20 consecutive weeks in the Billboard Hot 200’s Top 10.

“It was really hard for me to get back onstage, but Vince Gill called and said, ‘Buddy, I’ll be there for you.’ Dolly Parton said, ‘Here, take my band.’,” McEntire recalled in an interview with Garden and Gun earlier this year. “It was such a gift to see how many people stepped forward to help, and to reassure, because so many of us had hearts that were broken.”

(Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)