On This Day in 1956, Marty Robbins Was at No. 1 With a Song That Became an International Hit for Two Other Artists

On this day (November 17) in 1956, Marty Robbins started a seven-week run at No. 1 with “Singing the Blues.” At the time, Billboard tracked country singles with three separate charts. The song topped multiple charts throughout the final quarter of the year, spending a combined 13 weeks at No. 1. Robbins wasn’t the only one to have a major hit with “Singing the Blues.” Guy Mitchell and Tommy Steele took it to No. 1 in the UK in early 1957.

Written by Melvin Endsley, “Singing the Blues” was an incredibly popular song in the late 1950s. Three artists took the track to No. 1 on different charts in a matter of a few months. Robbins, however, was the first to record the song and the first to make it a hit.

Robbins released his rendition of the song in September 1957. It reached the top of the Most Played by Disc Jockeys chart on November 10. A week later, on November 17, it reached the top of the Best Sellers in Stores chart, where it stayed for seven consecutive weeks. On November 24, it started a six-week run atop the Most Played in Juke Boxes chart, finishing the year at No. 1 on both tallies.

Guy Mitchell released his rendition of the song in October 1957. It topped the Billboard 100 in early December, where it spent ten weeks. Tommy Steele released his album around the same time, and it reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, Steele’s version knocked Mitchell’s out of the top spot, interrupting its three-week run at the top.

Marty Robbins Had a Long Line of Hits

Today, many remember Marty Robbins for his ballads. Songs like “El Paso” and “Big Iron” are timeless country classics. However, he scored a total of 17 No. 1 hits, including his debut single, “I’ll Go on Alone.”

Robbins saw decades of success. The bulk of his singles from the 1950s reached the top 10 on the country charts. Six of those singles reached No. 1. He saw similar success in the 1960s, scoring multiple hits and eight chart-toppers. The next decade saw Robbins’ popularity slip. However, his singles still consistently landed within the top 40. Two songs, including “El Paso City,” the sequel to his iconic ballad, reached No. 1 in the 1970s.

Marty Robbins died in 1982 after undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery.

