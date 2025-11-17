On This Day in 1980, John Lennon Returned From His Musical Hiatus Just for Tragedy to Strike Three Weeks Later

Just as John Lennon returned to the musical world after a five-year hiatus to raise his and Yoko Ono’s young son, Sean Ono Lennon, a violent tragedy would take Lennon’s life when he was just 40 years old. As tragedies are often wont to do, the brutal incident piqued public interest in an album that hadn’t necessarily performed well out of the gate. In hindsight, of course, the album became all the more precious because it was Lennon’s last.

Lennon and Ono released their fifth collaborative album, Double Fantasy, on November 17, 1980. Initial reviews were bleak, to say the least. Charles Murray wrote for New Musical Express, “‘Double Fantasy’ is right: a fantasy made for two (with a little cot at the foot of the bed). It sounds like a great life, but unfortunately, it makes a lousy record. I wish that Lennon had kept his big happy trap shut until he has something to say that was even vaguely relevant to those of us not married to Yoko Ono.”

Chart performance matched these lackluster reviews. Buzz around Lennon’s return to the music industry after years away from the spotlight made the album an interesting novelty at first. After people really started listening, the album quickly slipped down the charts. But that all changed on December 8, 1980, exactly three weeks later.

Tragedy Forever Changed John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Double Fantasy’ Album

On the evening of December 8, 1980, Mark David Chapman met John Lennon outside of his apartment in the Dakota in New York City to ask the ex-Beatle to sign his copy of Double Fantasy. Lennon quickly obliged before heading to the Record Plant for a session. Roughly six hours later, Lennon returned to the Dakota. Chapman was still there. Just as Lennon was nearly in the building, Chapman shot Lennon four times. The musician was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Roosevelt Hospital at 11:15 pm. He was only 40 years old.

Chapman had been severely disillusioned after reading J.D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye, convinced that Lennon was the “phonies” that the book’s main character, Holden Caulfield, so despised. Lennon’s murderer sat on the sidewalk and read his copy of the book until the police arrived. He was charged with second-degree murder and imprisoned at Attica Correctional Facility in Buffalo. In late August 2025, Chapman was denied parole for the 14th time. As of this writing, he is currently at the Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York.

Following Lennon’s death, Double Fantasy skyrocketed to the top of the charts worldwide. What started as a poorly received ode to Lennon and Yoko Ono’s marriage became a heartbreaking relic of a star gone too soon. Lennon’s death was a pivotal moment in pop culture history, and Double Fantasy inevitably became the soundtrack to that moment.

