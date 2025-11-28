On This Day in 1960, the King of Rock and Roll Started a Six-Week Run at No. 1 With a Shakespeare-Inspired Single

The most influential figure in the literary arts is undoubtedly William Shakespeare. If you fancy yourself a writer, then Shakespeare has influenced you in some way, shape, or form. In reality, his influence is so foundational that it cannot be escaped. Shakespeare’s influence is everywhere, and on a plethora of occasions, many artists have willingly leaned into it, including the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Who on this day, November 28, 1960, scored his third No. 1 single of 1960 on the Hot 100 with “Are You Lonesome Tonight’, which featured a spoken word passage inspired by the Bard himself.

Originally released in 1927 by Charles Hart, “Are You Lonesome Tonight” became a monster hit for Elvis Presley after he released a recording of the track in 1960. Released in November 1960, the single by Elvis quickly became a No. 1 hit. Specifically, on this day, November 28, the single climbed to the top of the charts and started its six-week run at No. 1. With this single, Elvis scored his third No. 1 hit of that year. Before “Are You Lonesome Tonight”, the No. 1 singles Elvis procured that year were “Stuck on You” and “It’s Now or Never”.

Needless to say, Presley was dominant in that year. So dominant, as a matter of fact, that he felt the need to take a risk and throw a little English Renaissance influence smack dab in the middle of one of his greatest hits.

Like Shakespeare, Elvis Also Thought of the World as a Stage

If Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, or Leonard Cohen released this song with a reference to Shakespeare, it wouldn’t be all that surprising. However, the masses don’t often remember Elvis as a literary mind who created music for intellectual stimulation. Well, on this track he did, and he did so exceptionally well.

If you want to hear the spoken word passage rooted in Shakespearean influence, then you must listen to the original track(we’ve shared it above). Right in the middle of the song, Elvis Presley started his spoken word passage by stating, “You know someone said that the world is a stage and you must play a part.” Subsequently, he goes on to talk for roughly another minute about love, heartbreak, and loneliness.

Again, this fact might seem a bit trivial in the grand scheme of Elvis’ illustrious career. However, the passage shows a different side of Elvis that we rarely see. Despite what many people believe, Elvis seemingly could toil in the metaphysical world via literature, and this No. 1 hit is a testament to just that.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images