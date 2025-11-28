Jelly Roll Delivers 300 Thanksgiving Meals to Jail Where He Once Served Time

While a rising voice in country music, Jelly Roll once listened to the genre behind bars. Having struggled in the past, the country singer found himself on the wrong side of the law more than once. Unlike others, Jelly Roll never tried to hide his past. He embraced it. Learning from his mistakes, the singer decided to change his life for the better. And now, he is a loving father, husband, and successful singer. Yet, not wanting to forget his past, he recently stopped by the jail he served time at to deliver a delicious Thanksgiving Day meal.

With millions of families gathering on Thanksgiving, Jelly Roll wanted to make sure that every person got a taste of home. Visiting the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility, the singer brought over 300 meals with him. Sharing a post, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall insisted, “During this season, I’d like to give thanks for giving Jelly Roll. Last night, he provided a holiday meal to 300 inmates and staff on the same site where he was once incarcerated.”

Jelly Roll Wrote “Hundreds Of Songs” While Incarcerated

Not only posting a video, but Hall also shared a collage of pictures from the day. “Moments like this show the impact one person can make when they choose to lift others up. Thank you, Jelly Roll, for turning your past into purpose.”

Recalling his own days in jail, Jelly Roll once sat in the same cell he called home. Overcome with emotion at the time, he said, “There was a time in my life where I truly thought this was it. And then coming here after getting nominated for two Grammys, it just hits different. I didn’t think I’d get emotional, to be honest, but just this cell…even when I left here, I didn’t have a plan.”

Using his time in jail to help shape his future, Jelly Roll revealed, “I wrote hundreds of songs right here.”

Turning those lyrics into hit songs, Jelly Roll proved that even the darkest moments can lead to a brighter future.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)