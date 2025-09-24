On This Day in 1962, Patsy Cline Released Her Musical Farewell—an EP Containing a Cover One of Hank Williams’ Final Songs

On this day (September 24) in 1962, Patsy Cline released So Wrong/You’re Stronger Than Me. It was her last release before she tragically died in a plane crash in March 1963. The four-track EP contained her hit single, “So Wrong,” and its B-side, “You’re Stronger Than Me.” It also contained two timeless covers from her album Sentimentally Yours.

Cline had begun to find consistent chart success in the years before her death. After several singles that failed to chart, she began a long line of hits when “I Fall to Pieces” topped the country chart in 1961. “Crazy” came next, peaking at No. 2 and furthering her success. She released “So Wrong” in July 1962, and it peaked at No. 14. It was one of the last hit songs she released before her tragic death in 1963.

Because her life and career were cut short in early 1963, “So Wrong” never found a home on a studio album. Fans either had to buy the 45 RPM single or the EP to own a copy of the song. After her passing, the song appeared on the 1963 compilation The Patsy Cline Story.

Patsy Cline Covers One of Hank Williams’ Final Songs

After the So Wrong/You’re Stronger Than Me EP, Patsy Cline only released one more song before she died. “Leavin’ on Your Mind” was her final single. The No. 8 hit dropped in January 1963. So, the EP was something of a farewell for Cline.

Fittingly, she included her version of Hank Williams’ classic “Your Cheatin’ Heart” on her final EP. Williams recorded the country standard along with three other songs during his final studio session in September 1952. Cline was just one of many A-list artists who put their spin on the classic song.

He reportedly wrote the song about his ex-wife. However, no one poured as much pain into the song as Patsy Cline.

