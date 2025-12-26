On This Day in 1963, The Beatles Released a Song That Originally Had a Lyric That Made John Lennon “Scream With Laughter”

One of the best aspects of a strong songwriting partnership is each musician’s ability to redirect their colleague when they’re obviously heading down a cheesy, inappropriate, or all-around wrong path, and John Lennon and Paul McCartney were no different. That’s why when they released what would become one of their most beloved early singles in the U.S. on December 26, 1963, the song didn’t include all of McCartney’s original lyrics—including the one that was so bad, it made Lennon howl with incredulous laughter.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to McCartney in The Beatles Off the Record, the song marked one of the first times he knew he wouldn’t be able to get one over on his songwriting partner. “With John and me on a song, if I come up with some lines which I know aren’t really very good, and I’m just hoping to fool him, I know I won’t. ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ was the best example of it. I thought of the idea driving home from a concert in Southport; I had ‘She was just seventeen.’”

The next line as we know it today was, of course, “You know what I mean.” But before Lennon’s careful editing, the lyric was, “She was just seventeen, she’d never been a beauty queen.” McCartney said, “I knew this was rubbish and that I’d put it down just because it rhymed. When I showed it to John, he screamed with laughter.”

How The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” Took Its Final Form

While it’s easy to imagine The Beatles as always having been at their final, peak form, there was more to the creation of Beatlemania than quippy one-liners and Chuck Berry-esque guitar riffs. John Lennon and Paul McCartney had to write their fair share of duds as they got to know one another’s creative, musical, and lyrical tendencies. Each songwriter brought a unique skill set to the team, and the combination of those powers is what made the group so magical.

Take, for example, the final lines of “I Saw Her Standing There”. McCartney’s admittedly “cringe” line of a 17-year-old who was, as he said, not exactly conventionally attractive, wasn’t the best option. But Lennon’s counter-suggestion, “You know what I mean,” was unlikely to be something McCartney came up with on his own. He’s far too narrative and character-based of a writer. But he knew Lennon’s idea was what the song needed. It was “good,” he said in Anthology, “because you don’t know what I mean.” Rock ‘n’ roll, baby.

The Beatles released “I Saw Her Standing There” as the opening track to their 1963 U.S. debut, Introducing…The Beatles. It served as the B-side to “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in the States, which, unsurprisingly, overshadowed the former track by a landslide. Still, “I Saw Her Standing There” enjoyed impressive chart success, all things considered, peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 in Canada, Denmark, Australia, and New Zealand.

Photo by Douglas Elbinger/Getty Images