On This Day in 1965, The Beatles Started a Nine-Week Run at No. 1 with Their Second Soundtrack Album

On this day (September 11) in 1965, The Beatles went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their album Help!. It served as the soundtrack for their movie of the same name. The version of the album released in the United States contained all of the songs featured in the film, along with instrumental recordings. The United Kingdom release featured seven songs from the film, along with a combination of original songs and covers that American fans would get on future albums.

Help! wasn’t just a hit album for The Beatles. It also marked a turning point for the Fab Four. It was the first album that brought appraisals of the band’s artistic talents from critics. They were no longer just a popular rock band in the eyes of the industry. They had become artists. It was also their first release to receive a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

The album also produced two No. 1 singles. “Ticket to Ride” topped the chart dated May 30. Later, on September 4, the album’s title track started a three-week run at the top of the Hot 100.

The Album’s Title Track Was a Cry for Help

Even longtime fans of The Beatles may not realize that “Help!,” was John Lennon’s way of crying out for help. They’re not alone, though. Paul McCartney co-wrote the song with Lennon and didn’t realize how serious he was about the lyrics until years later.

According to Songfacts, Lennon referred to the mid-1960s as his “fat Elvis” period. He was at a low point when he penned the lyrics to the hit album’s title track. However, he remained a fan of the song years later. “I mean it,” he said of the song. “It’s real. The lyric is as good now as it was then. It is no different, and it makes me feel secure to know that I was that aware of myself then. It was just me singing, ‘Help!’ and I meant it.”

Featured Image by Fiona Adams/Redferns