Kansas Welcomes New Guitarist Scott Bernard to the Lineup; Reveals Co-Founder Rich Williams Will Play Fewer Shows With Band

Kansas has undergone a number of lineup changes in recent years, and the veteran prog-rock band has now announced that a new member has been welcomed into the group. Guitarist Scott Bernard has officially joined Kansas after filling in for founding member Rich Williams at several concerts in 2024 and 2025.

Williams, whose ability to tour has been hampered by eye issues, intends to scale back his road activities with the band, but remains a full-fledged member of Kansas.

Williams explained in a statement, “Scott Bernard is a fantastic guitar player, a great guy, and is my hand-picked choice to help carry on the legacy of the band Kansas. He’s not only an incredibly talented guitarist and vocalist, but he’s also a Wheathead [a Kansas fan].”

The 75-year-old guitarist added, “I am not stepping down nor retiring. But I am slowing down. Macular degeneration has made travel increasingly difficult to the point where it impedes my ability to get to as many shows as I want. I will still be at, and perform at, as many concerts as I can.”

Williams concluded, “Adding Scott as a member of Kansas, alongside Zak Rizvi on guitar, allows the shows that I’m not at, and Kansas, to go on well into the future. When we all three are there, we will all perform. In 1974 we made a statement that ‘Kansas is a Band!’ It was true then and continues to be true now.”

Statement from Bernard and More About the Veteran Guitarist

Bernard, who is a veteran touring and session musician, expressed his excitement about joining Kansas in a statement.

“To say that I am excited to join the Kansas family is quite the understatement,” he enthused. “As a lifelong Kansas fan, their music has been an integral part of my musical upbringing.”

Bernard added, “My first concert that I attended as a young teen was Kansas and I have closely followed their career ever since. They were and remain my favorite band ever. I am deeply humbled to be chosen to help perpetuate their legacy, which is both a privilege and a surreal experience.”

Scott, who was born in Louisiana and is based in Nashville, has played guitar and sang backing vocals for Kenny Loggins got 17 years. For the last seven years, Bernard also has served as Loggins’ musical director.

Among the other artists Scott has worked with are Michael McDonald, WhiteHeart, Richard Marx, Al Stewart, Joe Bonamassa, Alan Parsons, Terri Clark, Gary Burr, Chely Wright, and many more.

Other Recent Kansas Lineup Changes

Prior to Bernard joining the group, Kansas welcomed Dan McGowan as its official new bassist/vocalist in June. McGowan began playing with Kansas in 2024, when longtime bassist/vocalist Billy Greer departed the group. McGowan previously played with Kansas keyboardist Tom Brislin in the group Gold Rotation.

Meanwhile, founding Kansas drummer Phil Ehart has been on leave from the group since 2024 as he recovers from a heart attack. Ehart’s drum tech, Eric Holmquist, has been filling in for him at most of Kansas’ shows during this period.

In 2023, Joe Deninzon replaced longtime violinist/rhythm guitarist David Ragsdale in Kansas.

Kansas’ Upcoming Tour Plans

Kansas has more than 35 upcoming tour dates, scheduled through a February 13 show in Terre Haute, Indiana. The band will be joined at select concerts by Jefferson Starship, 38 Special, Molly Hatchet, and Blue Öyster Cult.

Kansas also will be performing on the star-studded 2026 ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise in March 2026. Check out all the group’s tour dates at KansasBand.com.

