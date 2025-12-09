On This Day in 1968, Merle Haggard Recorded a Tribute to His Mother That Has Been Called One of His Best Songs

On this day (December 9) in 1968, Merle Haggard stepped into Capitol Recording Studios in Los Angeles to cut a handful of songs for his next album. Among the list of cuts for the day was “Hungry Eyes.” While the song wasn’t his most successful, it is widely considered one of his best.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hungry Eyes” is about a family of Okies living in a California labor camp during the Dust Bowl. The narrative centers on the mother’s desire for a better life and the father’s hard work not being enough to rise above their position. Many believe that this song is autobiographical, but it isn’t. While Haggard’s parents moved from Oklahoma to California in the late 1930s, they never lived in a labor camp.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1970, Merle Haggard Was at No. 1 with His Second Chart-Topping Live Album of the Year]

When Haggard was born, his family lived in a remodeled boxcar on a small plot of land in Oildale, California. When Haggard was only nine years old, his father died, leaving his mother to raise three children alone. As a result, she took a job and did the best she could to put food on the table. Years later, he wrote this song as a tribute to his mom and the hard work she put in to keep their family afloat.

Merle Haggard Finds Enduring Hits with Tributes to His Mom

Merle Haggard wrote “Hungry Eyes” and released it in February 1969 as the lead single from the album A Portrait of Merle Haggard. It reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on May 10, where it stayed for a single week.

“Hungry Eyes” isn’t the only song Haggard wrote to show his appreciation for his mom’s hard work and sacrifices. In July 1968, he released “Mama Tried.” It reached No.1 on the country chart and stayed there for four weeks.

Today, “Mama Tried” is among Haggard’s signature songs. It currently has more than 150 million streams on Spotify.

Featured Image by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images