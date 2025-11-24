On This Day in 1970, George Harrison Scored the First No. 1 Single by an Ex-Beatle With a Song He Subconsciously Plagiarized

Spending a decade as essentially the most famous musicians on Earth, the Beatles shocked the world when Paul McCartney announced their split in April 1970. As the Fab Four went their separate ways, it became a race to the top as McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison all embarked on their solo careers. On this day in 1970, George Harrison claimed victory over his ex-bandmates, hitting No. 1 with “My Sweet Lord.”

Harrison reportedly began writing “My Sweet Lord” during a December 1969 stay in Copenhagen, Denmark, with Billy Preston and Eric Clapton. Having recently penned the gospel-influenced track “Hear Me Lord” and co-written the African-American spiritual “Sing One for the Lord,” the “quiet Beatle” wanted to fuse Eastern and Western philosophies. The result was “My Sweet Lord,” a single off Harrison’s triple album All Things Must Pass.

During his time in the Beatles, George Harrison seemingly often played third fiddle to the Lennon-McCartney partnership. However, “My Sweet Lord” topped charts all over the world and became the United Kingdom’s biggest-selling single of 1971.

“Every time I put the radio on, it’s ‘Oh My Lord,’” John Lennon said in December 1970. “I’m beginning to think there must be a God.”

How “My Sweet Lord” Sparked a Costly Legal Battle for George Harrison

Unfortunately, the sweet success of “My Sweet Lord” would turn bitter just two months later. On Feb. 10, 1971, Bright Tunes Music Corporation filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against George Harrison. The New York company accused the ex-Beatle of ripping off “He’s So Fine,” recorded eight years earlier by girl group the Chiffons.

Harrison claimed the real inspiration for his song was the Christian hymn “Oh Happy Day.” Nonetheless, Judge Richard Owen determined in a 1976 ruling that he had “subconsciously” copied the Chiffons’ work.

Ultimately, Harrison’s manager, Allen Klein, purchased the copyright to “He’s So Fine” through his own label, ABKCO Industries. Harrison was ordered to pay ABKCO $587,000, which also landed him the rights to “He’s So Fine.”

While conceding that there were some clear similarities between his No. 1 hit and “He’s So Fine,” Harrison later said he didn’t regret writing “My Sweet Lord.”

“I don’t feel bad or guilty about it,” he wrote in his 1980 biography I Me Mine. “It saved many a heroin addict’s life. I know the motive behind writing the song in the first place far exceeds the legal hassle.”

