The Struts Team Up with Their “Hero,” Queen’s Brian May, for a New Version of Their Popular Rock Anthem “Could Have Been Me”

British glam-rock band The Struts count Queen among their major influences, so what could be more perfect than a collaboration with one of the legendary rock group’s founding members? The Struts have released a new version of their 2013 song “Could Have Been Me” featuring Queen guitarist Brian May.

The updated rendition of the hard-driving, melodic rock anthem tune is available now via popular streaming services. The new track features a blistering solo by May about halfway through the song.

Meanwhile, a companion music video for the updated “Could Have Been Me” has debuted on The Struts’ YouTube channel. The clip features the band joined by May for an energetic performance of the song shot on a soundstage. The video also includes archival performance and behind-the-scenes footage of The Struts on tour.

Prior to the release of the reimagined version of “Could Have Been Me,” Struts frontman Luke Spiller issued a statement explaining that he was “absolutely ecstatic” about the collaboration with his “hero,” Brian May.

“This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles,” the singer noted. “It’s a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realized, and I can’t wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it. Hopefully this song will go on to inspire many more people to take life by the scruff of the neck and drink it down deeply! Every day is a gift. Let’s celebrate them together.”

As for May, he described the experience of working with Spiller and his group as “a joyous journey.”

The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added, “I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!”

More About “Could Have Been Me”

The Struts’ original version of “Could Have Been Me” initially was released in 2013, and also appeared on their 2014 debut album, Everybody Wants.

The song became a rock chart hit when it was re-released in 2015. It peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and No. 12 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock tally.

A version of “Could Have Been Me” performed by Halsey appeared in the 2021 animated film Sing 2.

More About The Struts’ Connection to Queen

Fans of The Struts know that Spiller’s voice boasts a resemblance to that of late Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

Since 2019, The Struts have showcased the following classic Queen songs in their concerts: “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “We Will Rock You.”

At the star-studded tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London in September 2022, Spiller joined May, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Dave Grohl, and others to perform “We Will Rock You.”

In 2024, Spiller sang “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Love Rock NYC benefit concert in New York City.

The Struts’ Upcoming Tour Plans and Other News

This summer, The Struts launched a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of Everybody Wants. The band will kick off a new leg of the trek on September 12 in Las Vegas. The outing is plotted out through an October 4 show in San Diego.

The Struts also will perform at the 2025 Corona Capital festival in Mexico City, taking place November 14-15.

As previously reported, the band has contributed a cover of Bad Company’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” to the upcoming all-star album Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company. The Struts’ rendition of the 1979 hit was made available as the lead single from the album. Can’t Get Enough will be released on October 24.

