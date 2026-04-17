On This Day in 1976, Eddie Rabbitt Reached the Top of the Country Charts With This Boozy Heartbreak Anthem

Like many successful performers, Eddie Rabbitt got his start as a songwriting. After penning tracks like Elvis Presley’s “Kentucky Rain” and Ronnie Milsap’s No. 1 hit “Pure Love”, Rabbitt inked a deal with Elektra Records in 1975. It didn’t take long for success to find him, scoring the first of 15 No. 1 solo country hits on this day (April 17) in 1976 with “Drinkin’ My Baby (Off My Mind)”.

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Co-written with fellow songwriter Even Stevens, Eddie Rabbitt released “Drinkin’ My Baby” in February 1976 as the lead single from his second studio album, Rocky Mountain Music.

Like many timeless country music standards, its lyrics are soaked in tears and alcohol. Our narrator is an unfaithful partner whose spouse has finally had enough. I stepped out on her one too many times / Now I’m drinkin’ my baby off my mind.

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