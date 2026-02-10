On This Day in 1978, an Iconic Rock Band Burst Onto the National Scene With a Genre-Defining Debut Album and One of the Best Electric Guitar Solos Ever

On this day (February 10) in 1978, Van Halen released their self-titled debut album. While it received mixed reviews upon its initial release, hindsight has shown it to be an incredibly influential release. The album introduced the world to Eddie Van Halen’s electrifying guitar chops. In doing so, it laid the groundwork for glam metal and other hard-rocking offshoots of the 1980s.

The late 1970s weren’t a great time for rock music. While bands like Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin still had thousands of fans around the world, their popularity was fading. At the same time, rising genres like punk and disco were starting to edge rockers out of clubs, record deals, and sales charts. Then, after years in the Los Angeles club scene, VH appeared and delivered the testosterone-fueled, hard-partying shot in the arm the genre needed with their debut album.

Eddie Van Halen spoke to music journalist Steven Rosen after the band’s debut album dropped. What he said about his guitar style in their interview really summed up what made the band and the LP so successful. “I tried playing exactly like some people, but I just couldn’t,” he admitted. “I think that’s how my style developed–out of the mere fact I couldn’t play like someone else. I had to do something. I had to come up with something myself,” he added. ”

Van Halen Became a Massive Hit

The band’s debut album wasn’t showered with praise from critics upon release. However, fans were more than happy to empty their wallets to buy a copy and see what all the fuss was about. This helped the album reach No. 19 on the Billboard 200.

While the singles, “You Really Got Me,” “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Jamie’s Cryin’,” and “Ain’t Talkin’ About Love,” didn’t become huge chart hits, they became classics. The same could be said for the instrumental track “Eruption,” which has been widely hailed as one of the greatest guitar solos ever recorded.

Mere months after the album’s release, in May 1978, it received Gold certification from the RIAA. In October of that year, it earned its first Platinum certification. Sales continued to climb and, in August 1996, Van Halen was certified Diamond for 10 million units sold.

