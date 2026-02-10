‘The Voice’ Contestant Dies Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

Dean Franklin has died. The singer, who competed on The Voice U.K. in 2016, died after a short battle with cancer, his family announced on Instagram. He was 36.

“With broken hearts, we announce that our precious Dean, who fought so courageously for 8 weeks and 3 days, passed away at 21:39 on 7th February 2026,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by love, with his family by his side.”

“In time, we will share more when we are able,” the family’s statement continued. “Until then, please know that the love and support you showed Dean—and all of us—has meant more than words can express.”

Franklin first shared his stage 4 oesophageal cancer diagnosis in a December Instagram post.

“I’m going to fight,” he said in the tearful clip. “I’m going to fight ’cause I’m stronger than I give myself credit for.”

Franklin’s last post came on Jan. 30 when he shared an update from his hospital bed, encouraging people to listen to their body.

“I had no symptoms from the primary cancer, all my symptoms came once it spread to my liver,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Please listen to your body and push for answers. I’m so grateful for every message and bit of support.”

Dean Franklin’s Mom Remembers Him

Franklin’s mom also shared posted about her son’s death on Facebook.

“I have been getting [messages] from people this morning and wanted as his ma to manifest my son’s courage to share with you all,” she wrote.

In a follow up post, Franklin’s mom revealed a comforting occurrence the day after her son’s death.

“At 9.39pm the day after our Dean Franklin passed, his sister Miesha wanted to light a candle and let us have a quiet moment,” she wrote. “She lit the candle at 9.39pm and after a minute I said ‘We love you Dean,’ as his brother Jack walked out of the room upset the candle went out, I called to Jack, the candles gone out on its own. As he walked back into Dean’s living room the candle lit up again by itself.”

“I hadn’t even realised that the candle Miesha had chosen to light was the one I had made at Christmas Handmade with love by Mama B,” she added. “He did have one fine pair of lungs my boy.”

Dean Franklin Funeral Service Revealed

In a third and final post, Franklin’s mom revealed his funeral details. He will be laid to rest on March 6 at 12 p.m. at The Park Crematorium in Plymouth.

“Anyone who knew him and would like to pay their respects is very welcome to attend,” she wrote. “Dean requested that everyone wear their best statement hat if you feel comfortable doing so. The funeral service will also be available via web link—this will be shared in due course.”

“We kindly ask Dean’s wider London supporters to join us at a separate celebration of his life in London, which will be held at a later date (date to be confirmed),” she added. “… Thank you for your kind thoughts and support at this difficult time.”

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)