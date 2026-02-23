On This Day in 1978, This Famous Folk Rock Band Took Home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for a Record Still Played to Death Today

I don’t think many people out there would proudly declare that they don’t care for Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. It’s objectively one of the finest folk rock albums of the 1970s, one that has stood the test of time and continues to appeal to listeners today.

Naturally, this iconic album was a pretty big deal upon its release. And when Grammy Awards season came around in 1978, Rumours was one of the most-talked-about albums of the night. Ahead of the ceremony, critics were buzzing about the album, calling it a “delightful disk” and “an unparalleled blockbuster.” And on this day in 1978, Fleetwood Mac took home the win for Album of the Year with Rumours.

There’s Still a Lot of Love About Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’

After taking home the win for Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy Awards, Fleetwood Mac’s legacy and association with Rumours remain strong. It’s considered the band’s best album by many, and it continues to spark fresh interest in younger generations today. Just as well, Rumours has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural significance.

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours was also a massive commercial success. After sticking to the top of the Billboard 200 for 31 total weeks when it first dropped, the album has resurfaced on the charts on several occasions through the years. It returned to the Billboard 200 (at No. 11) in 2011 following the album’s feature on the TV show Glee. It resurfaced again in 2020 (in the Top 10) after a TikTok video of a man skateboarding to Stevie Nicks’ “Dreams” went viral.

No matter your age, there’s something about Rumours that just sticks with you. Maybe it’s the dreamy instrumentation and compositions that just stand the test of time. Perhaps it’s the pure poetic magic that Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie managed to cook up for this album. Or, possibly, it’s all the romantic drama that took place during Rumours’ inception. Either way, Rumours will never get old. The members of Fleetwood Mac certainly agree. Mick Fleetwood called the album “the most important album we ever made,” and it’s easy to agree with him on that one.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images