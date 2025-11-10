On This Day in 1979, the Eagles Hit No. 1 for the Fifth and Final Time With a Song Co-Penned by a Classic Rock Legend

On this day (November 10) in 1979, the Eagles topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Heartache Tonight,” their fifth and final trip to the top of the singles chart. More than their final chart-topper, it was the lead single from The Long Run, the final studio album released before the band broke up in 1980.

If they hadn’t broken up shortly after releasing it, The Long Run would have marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Eagles. Founding bassist Randy Meisner left the band, and Timothy B. Schmit joined. Interestingly, Schmit had replaced Meisner in their previous band, Poco.

At the same time, the band was enjoying massive success. One of These Nights brought them their first No. 1 on the albums chart in 1975. The next year, they released Hotel California, one of the biggest LPs in rock history. They followed that with The Long Run, which brought them another No. 1. Their next album, Long Road Out of Eden, also topped the album chart in 2007, more than a decade after the band got back together.

Bob Seger Co-Wrote the Eagles’ Final No. 1

Don Henley and Glenn Frey co-wrote “Heartache Tonight” with JD Souther and classic rock legend Bob Seger. Souther collaborated with the band so often that he was referred to as an “unofficial Eagle.” Frey looked up to Seger, who had mentored him early in his career.

“We didn’t get to a chorus that we liked within the first few days, and I think Glenn was on the phone with Seger, and he said, ‘I wanna run something by you,’ and sang it to him,” Souther recalled. “Seger just came right in with the chorus, just sang it, and it was so good. Glenn called me and said ‘Is four writers okay on this?’ and I said, ‘Sure, if it’s good,’” he added.

The song was more than good. It reached the top of the Hot 100 and brought the band the Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images