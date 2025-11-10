4 Classic Tunes From the 1980s I’ll Probably Still Be Listening to When I’m 90

The 1980s were one of the best eras for music. And yet, I feel like that decade is a bit underrated compared to the major rock evolutions of the 1960s and 1970s and the radical changes in alt-rock and electronica in the 1990s. Quite a few classic tunes from the 1980s still make it to my speakers on a daily basis, and I’ll probably never get sick of them. Let’s check out just a couple such well-aged classics.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush (1985)

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush was released in 1985 and became one of the English crooner’s signature songs. It has come in and out of vogue in the years since, most recently popularized in the 2020s by its inclusion in the plot of the science fiction series Stranger Things. This is a really beautiful, ethereal synth-pop song that is very much of its era, yet never seems to lose its sparkle.

“Love Buzz” by Nirvana (1988)

Bleach remains an underrated release from Nirvana, though I understand why. Nevermind and In Utero are amazing albums. But there’s also something to the grunge outfit’s debut album, particularly when it comes to songs like “Love Buzz”. This jam’s a cover of a Shocking Blue song from 1969. However, Kurt Cobain puts a then-modern spin on the track that sounds like it came out of the late 90s, not the late 80s. It’s a classic that I could put on repeat and never tire of.

“Golden Brown” by The Stranglers (1982)

This song might be about using h*roin and the company of a woman to find some semblance of joy in life, but despite the somewhat controversial lyrics, I just can’t get over how beautiful the composition and instrumentation of “Golden Brown” by The Stranglers is. This baroque pop classic from 1982 can be found on the punk band’s album La Folie. I still find myself revisiting this one over and over. The vibes are immaculate.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman (1988)

If you grew up in poverty and felt that there was no escape, despite your dreams of a better future, this song from singer/songwriter Tracy Chapman probably captivated you when you first heard it. By far the most memorable song to come out of Chapman’s self-titled debut album in 1988, “Fast Car” is just as arresting today as it was almost 40 years ago. When it comes to classic folk rock tunes from the 1980s, this single is essential.

Photo via ‘Hounds of Love’ Album Cover