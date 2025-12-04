Ozzy Osbourne Honored by Birmingham’s Lord Mayor on What Would Have Been His 77th Birthday

Ozzy Osbourne is receiving a posthumous honor. On Dec. 3, what would have been the late singer’s 77th birthday, he was given the Birmingham Lord Mayor’s Award.

The distinction is one of Birmingham’s highest civic honors. It celebrates outstanding achievement or exceptional service to the city and people of Birmingham, Osbourne’s beloved hometown.

In Osbourne’s case specifically, the city handed out the award due to his impact on the city’s cultural and musical identity.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Ken Wood, presented the award to the late rocker.

“Ozzy Osbourne was more than a music icon—he was a proud son of Birmingham whose influence reached every corner of the globe,” Wood said in a press release. “Presenting the Lord Mayor’s Award to his family is a deeply meaningful way to honor his incredible legacy and the love he always had for this city. Ozzy will forever be part of Birmingham’s story.”

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, presented Books of Condolence. He gave the memento to Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, the late rocker’s wife and daughter, respectively.

“Ozzy was and always will be a proud and much missed son of Birmingham,” he said. “Having achieved worldwide success, he never forgot his Brummie roots, so I am honored to present the award to his family in a fitting tribute of everything he has done for our city. Ozzy forever!”

The Osbourne Family Reacts to Ozzy’s Honor

Today on Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday, the Osbourne family returned to Birmingham to receive Ozzy’s Lord Mayor’s Award and the Book of Condolences following his sad passing. 🖤

Kelly Osbourne spoke with us about Ozzy’s Brummie pride and the family’s love for the city.

Ozzy… pic.twitter.com/ZFYMrH7VvO — Birmingham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 3, 2025

In a statement of their own, the Osbourne family said that they’re “deeply touched to receive this award.”

“He was so loved by the people of Birmingham so it is great to come back and see the impact he has had in his hometown and how he continues to inspire generations of Brummies’ and fans across the world,” the family said. “I would like to thank the Lord Mayor for this special recognition.”

In a video statement posted to Birmingham City Council’s X account, the later rocker’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, further celebrated her dad’s accomplishment.

“I just want to take a second to thank the people of Birmingham for not only showing my family so much love, but for showing up for my father in a way that made him the happiest man on the planet,” she said. “… It’s beyond our wildest dreams. We can’t thank you enough. The one thing my father was most proud of is that he was a Brummie. And Birmingham has done him proud.”

Photo by Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images